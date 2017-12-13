15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ella.paraguay.com 300 4000

Ellos son los nominados a los Golden Globes 2018

751 Vistas
Desde Meryl Streep a Guillermo del Toro, aquí están todos los nominados a la entrega.

El 2018 arranca con todo ya que empieza la temporada de premios y el año comienza con los Golden Globes.

Foto: Cosmopolitan

Las mejores películas y series de televisión serán premiadas en este evento, que se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero en Los Ángeles.

Esta es la lista completa de los nominados:

Mejor Película – Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing,Missouri

Mejor Película- Comedia o Musical
Lady Bird
Get Out
I, Tonya
The Disaster Artist
The Greatest Showman

Mejor actriz – Drama
Meryl Streep, The Post
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Mejor Actriz – Comedia o Musical
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Mejor Actor – Drama
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor Actor – Comedia o Musical
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Mejor Actriz de reparto en una Película
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Allison Janney, I, TonyaMary
J. Blige, Mudbound
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Hong Chau, Downsizing

Mejor actor de reparto en una Película
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Mejor actriz en serie de TV- Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Mejor película animada
Coco
Loving Vincent
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
The Boss Baby

Comentarios

comentarios

Los retoques de último momento, justo a tiempo para las fiestas de fin año
Estas tiendas cuentan con productos hechos a mano
diciembre 13, 2017
Estas tiendas cuentan con productos hechos a mano
diciembre 13, 2017
Los retoques de último momento, justo a tiempo para las fiestas de fin año
diciembre 12, 2017
La miel podría ser peligrosa para tu bebé

RECIENTES

noviembre 23, 2015
¿Puede tu perra estar falsamente preñada?
octubre 28, 2013
Recomendaciones para bajar de peso
julio 17, 2013
¿Qué hacés durante un partido de fútbol importante?