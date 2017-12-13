Ellos son los nominados a los Golden Globes 2018

El 2018 arranca con todo ya que empieza la temporada de premios y el año comienza con los Golden Globes.

Las mejores películas y series de televisión serán premiadas en este evento, que se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero en Los Ángeles.

Esta es la lista completa de los nominados:

Mejor Película – Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing,Missouri

Mejor Película- Comedia o Musical

Lady Bird

Get Out

I, Tonya

The Disaster Artist

The Greatest Showman

Mejor actriz – Drama

Meryl Streep, The Post

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Mejor Actriz – Comedia o Musical

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Mejor Actor – Drama

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor Actor – Comedia o Musical

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Mejor Actriz de reparto en una Película

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Allison Janney, I, TonyaMary

J. Blige, Mudbound

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Mejor actor de reparto en una Película

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Mejor actriz en serie de TV- Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Mejor película animada

Coco

Loving Vincent

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

The Boss Baby

