Ellos son los nominados a los Golden Globes 2018

El 2018 arranca con todo ya que empieza la temporada de premios y el año comienza con los Golden Globes.
Las mejores películas y series de televisión serán premiadas en este evento, que se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero en Los Ángeles.
Esta es la lista completa de los nominados:
Mejor Película – Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing,Missouri
Mejor Película- Comedia o Musical
Lady Bird
Get Out
I, Tonya
The Disaster Artist
The Greatest Showman
Mejor actriz – Drama
Meryl Streep, The Post
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Mejor Actriz – Comedia o Musical
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Mejor Actor – Drama
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor Actor – Comedia o Musical
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Mejor Actriz de reparto en una Película
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Allison Janney, I, TonyaMary
J. Blige, Mudbound
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Mejor actor de reparto en una Película
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Mejor actriz en serie de TV- Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Mejor película animada
Coco
Loving Vincent
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
The Boss Baby